Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $58.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86. Zalando has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

