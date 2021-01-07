ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.67 million and $28,701.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00175353 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00027181 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00037345 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,080,431 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

