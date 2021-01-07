ZEON Network Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, ZEON Network has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. ZEON Network has a total market capitalization of $22.08 million and approximately $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, BitMart, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00025273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00111043 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.15 or 0.00451444 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00228677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00053586 BTC.

ZEON Network Profile

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEON Network is medium.com/zeon-network. The official website for ZEON Network is zeon.network.

Buying and Selling ZEON Network

ZEON Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMart, P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

