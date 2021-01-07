ZOOM Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZTNO) Trading 33.3% Higher

ZOOM Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZTNO) shares traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 1,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 9,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ZOOM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17.

About ZOOM Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZTNO)

Zoom Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

