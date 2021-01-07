ZoomerMedia Limited (ZUM.V) (CVE:ZUM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.09

ZoomerMedia Limited (ZUM.V) (CVE:ZUM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 73000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$61.96 million and a P/E ratio of 7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.77, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

About ZoomerMedia Limited (ZUM.V) (CVE:ZUM)

ZoomerMedia Limited operates as a multimedia company in Canada. The company operates through five segments: Television, Radio, Print, Royalty, and Other. It is involved in the business of television, radio, magazine, Internet, conferences, and trade shows primarily for the 45 plus age group. The company's television properties include Vision TV, a multi-cultural and multi-faith specialty television service; ONE: Get Fit, which offers 24 hours of fitness and healthy living programs; JoyTV that provides a mix of Christian, multi-cultural, local programming, news, views, and music; Faith TV, a channel for broadcasting Christian and local programming; and TVL Channel 5, a linear television channel guide available to households.

