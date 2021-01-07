Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $190.00 at Piper Sandler

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.03% from the company’s previous close.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Zscaler from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Zscaler from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $184.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $212.59. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.21 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.22.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $404,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $625,392.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $854,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,877,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 283,540 shares of company stock worth $54,733,221. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,370,000 after purchasing an additional 499,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,558,000 after buying an additional 580,073 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Zscaler by 1.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,166,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,455,000 after buying an additional 59,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 19.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,326,000 after buying an additional 318,736 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zscaler by 21.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,454,000 after buying an additional 290,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

