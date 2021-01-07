Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZUMZ. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Zumiez from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.67.

Get Zumiez alerts:

ZUMZ opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $998.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.89.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 11,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $440,833.17. Insiders sold a total of 198,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,281,447 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 235,047 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,864 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 748,427 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,543 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 389,041 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.