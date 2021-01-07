Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 370 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZURN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 395 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 453.10 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays set a CHF 405 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 350 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 395 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 394.65.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

