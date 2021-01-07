Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan Sells 9,359 Shares

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $91,624.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,741.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 13,753 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $130,791.03.

On Monday, November 16th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 1,724 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $13,688.56.

Zynga stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.18.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $627.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Zynga by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 340,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

