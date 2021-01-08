$0.14 EPS Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Mitek Systems reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mitek Systems.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

MITK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

MITK stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.03. 2,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,807. The stock has a market cap of $724.15 million, a P/E ratio of 93.73 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $19.88.

In other news, insider Jason Gray sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $36,738.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,276.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 24,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $299,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,601 shares in the company, valued at $835,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 320,924 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,826. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,406,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 149.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 228,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 136,600 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at $1,725,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 123,116 shares during the period. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,985,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,031,000 after purchasing an additional 122,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.