$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.75 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDRX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.37.

NASDAQ MDRX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,292. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -50.83, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,850. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 147.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 368,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 380.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth $380,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.