-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Guardant Health reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.91). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

In related news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 23,400 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,397,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,539,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,149,658.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $546,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,782.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,144,558 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Guardant Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 137,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

GH stock opened at $138.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.44 and a beta of 0.58. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $138.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.73.

Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

