-$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to report earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.79). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.79). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $98.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.02. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $100.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.