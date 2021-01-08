$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.71. Emerson Electric posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.07.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.82. The company had a trading volume of 106,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average of $69.93. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $83.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Security Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.