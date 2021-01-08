0x (ZRX) Price Up 20.5% This Week

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $327.41 million and $110.94 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00037466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.86 or 0.00267599 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00028071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,021.24 or 0.02533732 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012210 BTC.

About 0x

ZRX is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,772,094 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0x’s official website is 0x.org.

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.