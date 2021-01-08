$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to post $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. AMETEK posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

Shares of AME stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.10. 2,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,400. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.23. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $204,125.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,586,326.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,453 shares in the company, valued at $29,601,047.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,344 shares of company stock worth $19,650,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter worth about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 147.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 124.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter worth about $90,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

