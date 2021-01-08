$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post $1.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $6.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $8.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on TECK. CIBC began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 43.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.57. 284,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,727,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.0382 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

