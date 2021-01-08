10,210 Shares in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in United States Cellular by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in United States Cellular by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USM shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of USM stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Cellular Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.58.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.67 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.24%. United States Cellular’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

