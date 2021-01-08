1,115 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,115 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $417,050,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Walmart by 13,727.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after buying an additional 1,617,388 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,200,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.

WMT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.63. 8,148,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,372,127. The company has a market cap of $414.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,575,145. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

