$163.63 Million in Sales Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to announce $163.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.40 million to $168.00 million. Exterran posted sales of $272.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $714.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $712.90 million to $719.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $701.90 million, with estimates ranging from $662.70 million to $756.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.43 million.

EXTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Exterran in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exterran has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of Exterran stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,987. Exterran has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $154.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Southport Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 50,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Exterran during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exterran by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 32,679 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exterran by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 18,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

