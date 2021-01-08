$171.97 Million in Sales Expected for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will post sales of $171.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.00 million and the highest is $175.60 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $200.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $716.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $690.30 million to $745.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $736.44 million, with estimates ranging from $723.40 million to $749.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.55 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%.

VREX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 302.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

VREX opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $742.70 million, a P/E ratio of -33.26, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $31.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

