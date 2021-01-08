$19.88 Billion in Sales Expected for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will announce sales of $19.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.05 billion. T-Mobile US posted sales of $11.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year sales of $70.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.11 billion to $75.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $78.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.45 billion to $80.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. UBS Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.07.

TMUS traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.06. 160,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831,290. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.58 and a 200 day moving average of $117.24. The firm has a market cap of $167.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,766,086,000 after buying an additional 21,476,777 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,422,185,000 after buying an additional 8,614,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,027,173,000 after buying an additional 14,782,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,828,155,000 after buying an additional 1,264,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

