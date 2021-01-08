$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will report sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year sales of $8.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $8.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on RS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $131.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,949. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $70.57 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $1,110,537.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,321.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $425,052.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,198,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,967 shares of company stock worth $2,975,013. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 41.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.2% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

