$2.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the highest is $3.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $6.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%.

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Cleveland Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stephens began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.29. 2,432,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,138. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.25. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $185,490.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 349,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,968,394.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 17,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,070,783.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,201 shares of company stock valued at $8,702,845. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,005 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

