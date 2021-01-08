$2.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will report sales of $2.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.87 billion and the highest is $2.91 billion. Sempra Energy reported sales of $2.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year sales of $10.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $11.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.45 billion to $12.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.57.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.78. 2,839,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,752,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,018,982,000 after acquiring an additional 746,425 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,568,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,985,000 after acquiring an additional 315,774 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,689,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,980,000 after acquiring an additional 28,445 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 300,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,450,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,716,000 after acquiring an additional 160,935 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

