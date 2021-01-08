$2.95 Billion in Sales Expected for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to post $2.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.25 billion and the lowest is $2.65 billion. DTE Energy posted sales of $3.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year sales of $12.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.46 billion to $12.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.62 billion to $12.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. BidaskClub lowered DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $150,221.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,933,000 after buying an additional 75,059 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,136,000 after acquiring an additional 77,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 761,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,848,000 after acquiring an additional 604,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

DTE traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,355. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

