$20.57 Million in Sales Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to announce sales of $20.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.10 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $62.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $98.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.50 million to $98.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $104.93 million, with estimates ranging from $98.60 million to $115.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.00%.

SOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after buying an additional 73,660 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,469,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,324,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 755,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 305.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 347,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 261,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 56.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 113,671 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.07. 1,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,633. The stock has a market cap of $411.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -916.00 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

