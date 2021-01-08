2,992 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,803,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,296. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.97. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.