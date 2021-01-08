$3.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings of $3.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.20. KLA posted earnings of $2.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $12.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.82 to $13.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.43 to $14.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KLA.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $219.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco increased its position in shares of KLA by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of KLA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $5.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.11. 16,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,232. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $279.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.