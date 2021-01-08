$3.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will report sales of $3.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 billion and the highest is $3.77 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $11.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $16.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.81 billion to $17.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $27.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.15 billion to $34.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 981.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.46. 120,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,360,406. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.