3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3D Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE DDD traded up $11.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.96. 190,943,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,177,668. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.96.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,479 shares of company stock valued at $317,161. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at $61,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.