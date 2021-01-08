3i Group Plc (III.L) (LON:III) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,209.00

Shares of 3i Group Plc (III.L) (LON:III) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,209 ($15.80) and last traded at GBX 1,202 ($15.70), with a volume of 1244092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,165 ($15.22).

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of 3i Group Plc (III.L) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 3i Group Plc (III.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,021 ($13.34).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. The stock has a market cap of £11.51 billion and a PE ratio of 16.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a GBX 17.50 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.58%. 3i Group Plc (III.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

About 3i Group Plc (III.L) (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

