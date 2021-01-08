$4.87 Billion in Sales Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report $4.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.94 billion and the lowest is $4.77 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $5.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year sales of $16.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $17.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.80 billion to $21.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $397,935.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.48. 15,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,346. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.81 and its 200-day moving average is $85.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $95.82.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.