4,141 Shares in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMND. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,072,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,772,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,521,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,739,000. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $71.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $1,288,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 348,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,466,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $592,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,083,199.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,062,315 shares of company stock valued at $97,580,523 in the last ninety days.

Lemonade stock opened at $152.18 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $152.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.11.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

