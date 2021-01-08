$5.10 Million in Sales Expected for Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) will post $5.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Viela Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.90 million to $6.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viela Bio will report full-year sales of $8.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 million to $9.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $61.25 million, with estimates ranging from $44.44 million to $74.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viela Bio.

Get Viela Bio alerts:

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Viela Bio from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Viela Bio from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIE. FMR LLC raised its stake in Viela Bio by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,827,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,642 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viela Bio by 765.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,057,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,149,000 after buying an additional 1,820,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 85.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,090,000 after purchasing an additional 544,396 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viela Bio by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,417,000 after buying an additional 239,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Viela Bio by 20.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 197,188 shares during the period. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Viela Bio stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,101. Viela Bio has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $70.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.59.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viela Bio (VIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viela Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viela Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.