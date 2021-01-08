$5.24 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will report sales of $5.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.82 million to $5.54 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $18.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.98 million to $19.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.76 million, with estimates ranging from $22.82 million to $28.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PINE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 30.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 97,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 38,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,018. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $19.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

