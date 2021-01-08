$506.12 Million in Sales Expected for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will report sales of $506.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $510.13 million and the lowest is $502.11 million. Air Lease reported sales of $548.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

In related news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $1,056,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,820 over the last 90 days. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 20.8% during the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 11,240,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 35.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,920,000 after buying an additional 1,666,874 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 613.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,672,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,996,000 after buying an additional 1,438,435 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 62.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,820,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,323,000 after buying an additional 698,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 348.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after buying an additional 500,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AL traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.32. The stock had a trading volume of 442,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,462. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

