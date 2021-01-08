$53.76 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will announce sales of $53.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.02 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $68.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $218.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.83 million to $220.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $214.02 million, with estimates ranging from $212.58 million to $216.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.35 million. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

AINV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

In other news, CEO Howard Widra purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $160,350.00. Also, Director Barbara Ruth Matas acquired 7,000 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $79,940.00. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AINV. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 12.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AINV traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 878,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.00. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. This is a boost from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

