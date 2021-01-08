545 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) Bought by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 52,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 31,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JKK opened at $318.37 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.27 and a twelve month high of $318.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.79.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

