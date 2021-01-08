$58.43 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will announce $58.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.78 million and the lowest is $53.24 million. Radius Health reported sales of $55.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $234.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $229.10 million to $240.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $271.17 million, with estimates ranging from $248.07 million to $315.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.45 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Radius Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43,276 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,025,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Radius Health by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 337,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000.

RDUS stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.30. 8,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,398. The company has a market capitalization of $991.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.07. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $22.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

