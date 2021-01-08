$6.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will announce sales of $6.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.26 billion and the lowest is $6.22 billion. Duke Energy posted sales of $6.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year sales of $24.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.31 billion to $24.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.38 billion to $25.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Duke Energy.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.42.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $90.05. 2,524,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,056. The firm has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.18. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Energy (DUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.