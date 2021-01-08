8X8 PROTOCOL Price Up 35.7% Over Last Week (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $20,712.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000079 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000818 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000442 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000163 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

