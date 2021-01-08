9 Meters Biopharma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,920 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 190% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,351 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 17.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on NMTR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

NMTR opened at $1.42 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.