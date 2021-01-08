9 Meters Biopharma’s (NMTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. 9 Meters Biopharma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,591,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 763.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 107,348 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29,322 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

