A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.00

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 186524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

AMKBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.32.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.