AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.52

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.52 and last traded at $69.28, with a volume of 5773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.16.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $134.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.76 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AAON by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AAON by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AAON during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

