Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s 8th Largest Position

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.8% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,024 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,846 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.82.

ABT stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.80. 166,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,231. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $115.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

