Abyss Token (ABYSS) Reaches Market Cap of $3.45 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit, DDEX and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00037336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.00 or 0.00267731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00028026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,017.03 or 0.02498116 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012115 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bilaxy, CoinExchange, CoinPlace, ZBG, IDEX, Hotbit, Ethfinex, HitBTC, DDEX, Sistemkoin, YoBit, Kyber Network, BitForex and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

