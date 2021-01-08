Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) were up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 360,970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 377,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Several brokerages have commented on ACEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $968.26 million, a PE ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $136.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.37 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. Research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $118,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,867.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $866,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,261,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,037,118.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,050. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 199.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 163.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

