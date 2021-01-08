Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $261.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.07.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $263.20 on Wednesday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.45. The company has a market cap of $173.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $249,614.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,731,766 shares of company stock valued at $158,408,073 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,855,000 after purchasing an additional 187,016 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,789,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $856,405,000 after purchasing an additional 84,083 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,126,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,561,000 after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,688,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $381,455,000 after acquiring an additional 48,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

